 Adampur bypoll: Voting concludes in high-stakes constituency, nearly 70 pc voter turnout an hour before deadline : The Tribune India

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi with party candidate and son Bhavya Bishnoi flash their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Adampur Assembly by-elections, in Adampur, Haryana, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, November 3

Voting has ended in Haryana’s Adampur Assembly segment with turnout of nearly 70 per cent till 5 pm, an hour before deadline. The final poll figure is yet to be released.

The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family will retain the family bastion of five decades.

Polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. Nearly 1.71 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

A poll percentage of 10.5 was recorded in the first two hours. The turnout hit 22.51 per cent at 11 am, 41.24 per cent at 1 pm, 55.12 per cent at 3 pm and 69.21 till 5 pm, according to Election Commission of India data.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal told polling took place in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray. The main parties contesting were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

A total of 180 polling booths were set up, 36 of them were termed “sensitive” and 39 “hypersensitive.” Tight security arrangements were made by the district administration to conduct the polling in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, officials said.

During the day, many polling booths, long queues of voters were witnessed, many among them women.

First-time voters were brimming with excitement as they flashed the indelible ink mark on their finger before photographers after casting their votes.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the Adampur electorate to vote in large numbers.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

Bishnoi’s son Bhavya, who contested as the BJP candidate, had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Bhavya, 29, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar to BJP’s bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.

The Congress had fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well. The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated the late Sonali Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket, in Adampur in the Assembly elections of 2019.

Adampur has been the Bhajan Lal family’s citadel since 1968.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, his mother Jasma Devi, son Bhavya, and wife Renuka turned up early at the polling booth to cast their votes.

“Everyone should come and cast their vote,” Kuldeep Bishnoi told reporters after casting his vote.

On Congress candidate Jai Prakash, the senior Bishnoi said he would make a record of losing to the third generation of Bhajan Lal’s family.

“He will make a record of losing to the third generation of the Bhajan Lal family. First he lost to Chaudhary Bhajan Lal, then he lost against me (Hisar Lok Sabha polls earlier) and now he will lose to Bhavya,” he claimed.

On the other hand, Jai Prakash told reporters that the Congress was strong and Adampur has been a party stronghold.

On Kuldeep saying that the Bhajan Lal family was fighting this poll while being in government after a gap of 26 years, Jai Prakash said, “People will send them to permanent exile.” AAP leader Anurag Dhanda told reporters that there was great enthusiasm among voters and his party was getting good support from the public who want to vote for change and are voting on issues such as education, drinking water and healthcare.

Dhanda said the AAP would do “very well” in these bypolls and both the BJP and the Congress will get a “big surprise” when the results are declared.

The INLD candidate, meanwhile, said he got good support from a cross-section of society and exuded confidence about his victory.

