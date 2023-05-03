Adampur MLA gets engaged to R’sthan-based IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 2

BJP MLA from Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi, who is son of ex-MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of late CM Bhajan Lal, got engaged to Rajasthan-based IAS officer Pari Bishnoi at a function at Mukam village in Bikaner district of Rajasthan today.

Mukam village is famous for the sacred site of Mukam Mukti Dham temple of the Bishnoi community and located on the Bikaner-Jodhpur state highway 20.

Members of the Bishnoi family, including Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi, mother Renuka, grandmother Jasma Devi, uncle Chander Mohan who has been former Deputy CM of the state, Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram, were present at the function.

The Bishnoi family had announced the wdding plans of Bhavya with Pari, who was allocated the Sikkim cadre of the IAS in March this year.

Kuldeep, in a video post on his Facebook account in March, had announced that the engagement of Bhavya and Pari would be solemnised in May. Kuldeep’s younger son Chaitanya Bishnoi had also got engaged to Srishti Arora. Kuldeep said the marriage of his both sons was scheduled to be held later this year.

Bhavya got elected as the MLA on the BJP ticket from his family pocket borough of Adampur last year when his father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Assembly after defecting to the BJP from the Congress.

In 2019, Kuldeep had won the Adampur seat as Congress candidate.