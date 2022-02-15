Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi gets phone threats; caller demands Rs 2 crore

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal



Hisar, February 15

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi got ransom calls demanding Rs 2 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Bishnoi, an MLA from Adampur assembly constituency and the son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, emailed his complaint to Hisar Police, police said. The complaint said Bishnoi got the calls through Whatsapp's audio call feature while he was in Delhi and that the caller threatened to kill Bishnoi and his family, police said. The caller made multiple calls, the first one at 7.30 am, and also sent texts from three foreign numbers., police said quoting the complaint.

Bishnoi's spokesperson Sanjay Gautam said the leader will also lodge his complaint with the Delhi Police.

