Adampur people have elected youngest member of Haryana assembly, says CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that with the victory of Bhavya Bishnoi in the Adampur byelection, the Haryana assembly got the youngest legislator.

The people of Adampur have elected the youngest MLA of the state. “BJP won the Adampur assembly segment and our party candidate Bhavya has become the youngest MLA. Earlier, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was the youngest legislator in the state Assembly. With this victory, now, the number of the BJP members has reached to 41, while the Congress has come down to 30. It is a major change in the Haryana assembly,” said the CM while celebrating the victory of Bishnoi in the Adampur by-election with party workers at PWD Rest House on Sunday evening.

Khattar offered sweets to party workers. He also congratulated and thanked the people of Adampur for giving the mandate to BJP in the byelection.

“I congratulate and thank the people of Adampur for electing Bhavya in this election. I give the credit of victory to party workers, people of Adampur,” said the CM.

Replying to question, the CM said their government has done inclusive development of the state without any discrimination. In the past eight years, the government has done development works worth Rs 600 crore in Adampur and the remaining works will be done in the coming two years, the CM added.

He counted the works done by the government in Adampur and said they had constructed a college in Adampur, a railway under bypass, and several works of remodeling and others.

He blamed the Congress for neglecting this area and said it had done nothing to develop this area, but BJP MLA Bhavya will develop the area in all manners.

Later, the CM watched the premiere of the Haryanvi movie ‘Dada Lakmi Chand’ in Super Mall.