Adampur win certain: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that the next government in Haryana would be that of the Congress and the Adampur byeelection would be the first step towards change.

“The wind of change that started blowing from Baroda will take the form of a storm by the time it reaches Adampur. Only the formality of voting is left in the byelection because the people of Adampur have made up their mind to make the Congress win,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons, Hooda said the situation of the BJP-JJP government in Adampur remains weak. “Despite being away from power for the past eight and a half years, the Opposition Congress is still asking for votes in the name of its work, whereas the BJP sitting in power does not have a single work to show to the people. In the byelection, there will be a contest between ‘jumlebaazi’ and ‘development’. In this, the development will definitely win,” he stated.

Hooda said he was fully confident of the victory of the Congress in the elections after interacting with the people and workers of Adampur. “The Congress is getting a lot of love and support in every village. Every section of Adampur, including Haryana is suffering from the policies of the current government. The situation is such that the children of Adampur are fighting to save their schools, the elderly are forced to make rounds of the authorities for their pension, farmers are agitating to demand compensation for their crop damage and the MSP, the youth are yearning for employment and businessmen and the general public are living under the shadow of crime. In such a situation, many people are looking at the Adampur byelection as an opportunity. This is a chance to give an answer to a government,” Hooda said.

Says BJP has no work to show Despite being away from power for 8.5 yrs, the Congress is asking for votes in the name of its work, whereas the BJP does not have any work to show to the people.. — Bhupinder Hooda, leader of oppn

#bhupinder hooda