ADC checks monsoon preparedness in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, July 1

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Municipal Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Vaishali Sharma, today checked the preparedness for the monsoon season and directed the municipal council to impose a penalty on the contractor if the silt was not removed in time.

As the rainy season is about to begin, officials of the district administration conducted a field survey to check the condition of drains and cleanliness in the city area.

Residents have been worried about the condition of drains, as last year they had suffered heavy losses due to severe waterlogging.

The ADC along with the officials of the Thanesar Municipal Council, Public Health and Engineering Department, Irrigation Department and Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board inspected various sites, pumping stations and drains.

As per information, during the inspection, the ADC found that the silt removed from the drains were still lying at the site while directions were issued to ensure that the silt and sludge should be shifted for the final disposal within two days of cleaning.

Sharma said, “We have checked the preparedness today and it was found that the work was in progress. All arrangements were in place. During the inspection, it was found that the silt removed from the drain was yet to be lifted following which the municipal council officials have been directed to impose a penalty on the contractor if the silt is not lifted in time. A penalty of Rs 2,000 per day/ per site will be imposed in case of non-compliance of the direction.”

“The work to remove the water hyacinth in the Sarasvati channel was still underway, hence the officials of the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board have been directed to expedite the work,” she added.

The ADC said, “Ward-wise teams comprising officials of sanitation and technical wings of the municipal council have been formed to ensure that there are no complaints of waterlogging during the rainy season. The teams will report to the affected sites within 20 minutes and resolve the problem of waterlogging. ”

