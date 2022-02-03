Additional charge for IAS officer

Chandigarh, February 2
The Haryana Government has given additional charge of Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, to Pratima Choudhary, Additional Controller, Civil Defence, Ambala, and Director, Art and Cultural Affairs Department.
