Address problems of residents on priority, Sirsa DC to officials

Sirsa, July 4

Attending Samadhan Shivir at the Mini-Secretariat here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner RK Singh urged officials of the district administration to address the problems of people on priority who visit their offices. He asked them to seek their feedback for better results.

The Deputy Commissioner said resolving the issues of people was the priority of the administration.

As many as 73 persons attended the camp and apprised the officials of their issues. He himself listened to the problems related to property IDs, family identification cards, electricity, water and social security pension schemes. Most of the issues were resolved on the spot.

He emphasised that residents should not face any difficulties and are not forced to repeatedly visit their offices for the same problem. He instructed the officials to attend the camps and resolve the issues of people.

Pratap Singh, a resident of Sirsa, had been facing problems due to an error in his wife’s birth date in the family ID. He visited the camp and the error was corrected on the spot.

