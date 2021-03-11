Karnal: KVA DAV College for Women students address issues of elderly

Karnal: Students of sahyog club of the KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised an event at Nirmal Dham to address certain issues encountered by senior citizens. The event started with the rendering of a soulful bhajan by assistant professors Dr Swati Sharma and Dr Anju Narwal, followed by a yoga session for mental peace, wherein Damyanti from Divya Yog Mandir guided the senior citizens to perform different exercises. Shikha Tyagi, assistant professor of psychology, advised the senior citizens on ways and means to get rid of emotional troubles. Dr Anju Narwal, convener of the sahyog club, expressed gratitude to Raju, incharge at Nirmal Dham, for permitting the students to avail this interactive opportunity.

JC varsity to begin five new courses

Faridabad: The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, will introduce five minor degree programmes in emerging technologies under the already ongoing undergraduate engineering programmes in the department of computer engineering. According to Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar, the minor degree courses to be introduced include computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning, block chain, cyber security and advanced web development. He spoke about the proposal during his address at the inaugural session of the five-day AICTE-sponsored faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Computer vision and image processing' organised by the department of computer engineering here.

Sports school principal awarded

Sonepat: Colonel Ashok Mor, Director and Principal of MotiLal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, received an award of the most popular principal in the country based on a nationwide survey conducted by Indian Education and Edutech during the starting of the new academic session, in which a total of 50 principals were identified. Colonel Mor stood first and he said this honour was a matter of pride for him. He said he was successful as he has received positive support at every step by the Haryana Government and mainly by the Chief Minister.

College lad bags Gold in lawn tennis

Ambala: Varun Sharma of Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment, brought laurels to the college by winning gold medal in the North Zone-Inter University Lawn Tennis Tournament concluded recently. Varun Sharma also represented Kurukshetra University in Khelo India Inter-University Games at Bengaluru.