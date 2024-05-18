Adityanath, Sachin to be star campaigners

Sirsa, May 17
In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are intensifying their campaigning for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Candidates are engaging in public outreach programmes, and now established leaders are leading as star campaigners.
As part of the series, Uttar Pradesh cm Yogi Adityanath will visit Sirsa on May 20 to support BJP nominee Ashok Tanwar, while Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a public meeting in Ramapura Dhillon village on May 19 to support candidate Kumari Selja.
The enthusiasm among BJP supporters is high for Adityanath’s visit, and the preparations for his rally have already begun. He is associated with the Nath sect and Dera Baba Sarsai Nath holds prominence in this tradition.
