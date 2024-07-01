 Administration announces 3-tier plan to resolve sanitation crisis : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Administration announces 3-tier plan to resolve sanitation crisis

RC Bidhan, Divisional Commissioner. Tribune file photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 30

The Gurugram administration is planning to implement a comprehensive three-tier sanitation plan to elevate the city’s cleanliness standards.

Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan announced the new strategy during a meeting with Municipal Corporation officials and city-based resident welfare associations (RWAs). He highlighted the importance of cooperation between RWAs and the authorities.

“We need proactive engagement from all stakeholders to achieve the city’s cleanliness objectives effectively. This initiative aims to not only maintain, but also to enhance cleanliness standards across Gurugram significantly, reflecting a collaborative effort between the local authorities and community representatives,” said Bidhan.

Cleanliness of Two wards to be handed over to residents

  • The Gurugram MC will hand over sanitation responsibilities of Wards 19 and 35 to residents, starting July 1.
  • The handover will be done only after a thorough cleaning of these areas so that the work is not passed over with legacy waste.
  • The initiative is part of the MC’s broader effort to address the problem of improper waste disposal by residents.
  • It is aimed at encouraging residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their areas and fostering a sense of community ownership over public spaces.
  • MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said, “The corporation has already cleared thousands of waste bags from various parts of the city. Now only community effort can bring the desired change.”

The MC’s plan will be firstly implement at the level of ward committees comprising former councillors, RWA representatives, junior engineers and sub-divisional officers (SDOs).

The Gurugram MC’s joint commissioner will also attend the panel’s meeting that will be held regularly under the supervision of SDOs. The panel’s primary task will be to monitor and evaluate cleanliness initiatives within their wards.

Secondly, a four-member zonal committee will act on the ward committees’ feedback to continually refine and implement strategies. Finally, a district monitoring committee, chaired by an appointed HCS officer, will oversee the overall cleanliness efforts based on the reports from the ward and zonal committees. This three-tier approach will ensure thorough monitoring and implementation of sanitation initiatives at every level.

Additionally, the Gurugram MC has set up a grievance cell, where suggestions or complaints related to cleanliness can be submitted, to facilitate citizens’ involvement. The government has also placed 500 dustbins, each with a one cubic metre capacity, across different areas of the city, and MC vehicles will regularly clean these dustbins.

During the meeting, various RWA representatives shared suggestions to resolve the sanitation crisis. “I have directed MCG officials to recognise and honour RWAs that contribute significantly to cleanliness efforts,” Bidhan said.

MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger emphasised that while the corporation has cleared thousands of bags of waste from various parts of the city, maintaining cleanliness also requires active participation from residents.

