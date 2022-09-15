Administration demolishes property of 'gangster' in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 14

A team of the police and the civic administration demolished several constructions, including shops owned by a gangster in the NIT area of the city, today.

Jawed

A spokesperson for the Police Department said the team razed at least seven shops and godowns in Jamai Colony of NIT. He claimed that the shops had been constructed illegally on land encroached by the gangster, identified as Jawed, a local resident, known for his alleged anti-social activities. He said the gangster, who owed allegiance to a gang operated by one Manoj Mangariya, a notorious criminal, had not only constructed the shops on public land, but was also getting rent from these for several years. Eleven cases of various nature are pending against the accused, including illegal occupation of land, threatening people, extortion and keeping illegal arms.