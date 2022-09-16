Administration seals gym in Mahendragarh village

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, September 15

A joint team of the district civil and police administration today sealed a private gym at Bhojawas village under Kanina subdivision in the district as it was being run without registration.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said the action was taken following information that the Royal Fitness Club and Nutrition was being run illegally by Kranti of Bhojawas village against whom five cases of loot, attempt to murder and fighting were already registered at Kanina.

“On investigation, it was found that the gym owner has no registration certificate or no objection certificate from the power corporation, fire safety and sports departments. A team of officials today raided the gym and sealed it,” said Bhushan. Documentation of other gyms in the district would also be checked, he added.

Meanwhile, the district police on Thursday started the process to freeze the property of five proclaimed offenders wanted under the NDPS Act. The action came following directives by the District Courts.

#Mahendragarh