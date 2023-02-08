Administration secys deputed in three districts

Chandigarh, February 7
The Haryana Government today deputed three administrative secretaries as in charges of three districts.
ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra, has been allotted Panchkula district, while ACS PW (B&R) and Architecture Department has been given Ambala district. ACS Industries and Commerce Department Anand Mohan Sharan has been allotted Sonepat district.
DC Faridabad Vikram has been given the charge of CEO, Faridabad Smart City Ltd, in addition to his present duties. Special Secretary in the Finance Department Mani Ram Sharma has been relieved of the additional charge of Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections.
