Administration sets up ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 18

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen, inaugurated a “Neki Ki Deewar” near the Nagrik Sewa Sadan in Ambala City to provide warm clothes and blankets to the poor and needy, on Monday.

DC Dr Shaleen distributed blankets, arranged by the district Red Cross Society, to the destitute and needy, on the occasion and also inspected a “Rain Basera” (night shelter) set up at the Nagrik Sewa Sadan. He inquired about the arrangements made there.

Red Cross secretary Vijay Laxmi said arrangements for the night stay of 25 persons had been made at the Nagrik Sewa Sadan, while a bus, converted into a night shelter, was parked outside the Ambala City railway station. Soon a “Neki Ki Deewar” would also be set up near the night shelter at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand.

DC Dr Shaleen said, “A “Neki Ki Deewar” has been set up in view of the winter season to provide warm clothes to the needy. The district administration is doing this work through the Red Cross Society and we appeal to the public to come forward and contribute to this noble cause.”

#Ambala