Administration stops minor’s wedding in Faridabad

Faridabad, June 30

The Faridabad administration prevented the marriage of a 15-year-old girl on Sunday.

It is learnt that the Child Welfare Committee had received information that the marriage of a minor girl was taking place near the police station in Dabua Colony. Subsequently, Pradeep Kumar of the District Child Protection Unit helpline reached the spot with the police and stopped the child marriage.

Preparations for the marriage were underway when the team reached the girl's house. People who were meant to set up tents had also arrived at the house.

Tent owner Mohammad Ayub told officials they had come to set up a tent for the marriage slated to take place today.

Subsequently, Archana Jha from the District Child Protection Unit counselled the girl and recorded her statement.

The Child Welfare Committee has ordered the police station concerned to register a case and action is being taken over it.

