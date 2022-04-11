Administrative prepares vision plan for development of Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 10

The administrative authorities have prepared a vision document to redress the chronicle issues and carry out proposed development works in Mahendragarh district.

In the document, civic issues such as road construction, vehicle parking, stray cattle menace, beautification of parks, decongestion of roads, renovation of historical monuments namely Jal Mahal and Chor Gumbad, water conservation, improvement of water table, making Nangal Choudhary region anaemia free and setting up of naturopathy centre have been drawn.

Main projects Development of modal road from Saini Dharamshala to Singhana Bypass in Narnaul

Decongestion of Railway Road in Mahendragarh city

Water conservation and improvement of water table

Jal Mahal: Light and sound show; aquarium, parking and other amenities

Beautification of public parks of city

Development of Subhash Park and Chor Gumbad in Narnaul

Pul Bazar parking and road connectivity in Narnaul

Parking and road connectivity for Jal Mahal from Nangal Choudhary Road

“Timeline for the projects in the document has been divided into three parts to ensure execution in time. A total of 15 projects have been included in the document. Three separate deadlines — six months, one year and three years — have been fixed for the projects,” sources said, adding that the vision document had been sent to the state government for information.

Sources maintained the state government had recently directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts to prepare a vision document for their districts by enlisting the works that are required to be done. These projects should be short term and long term. Following the directives, the district authorities have prepared the vision document.

City grappling with issues The district has been grappling with multiple issues. Locals have raised these issues several times, but to no avail. —Ram Niwas, Local works will be executed timely All projects included in the vision plans are separate from the projects announced by the state. All officials concerned have been asked to execute the vision in time. —Shyam Lal Punia, DC

“The district has been grappling with multiple issues but deplorable condition of roads, stray cattle menace, inadequate roadways services, depleting water table and poor upkeep of historical monuments are the vital ones that are needed to be redressed on priority basis. Locals have raised the issues before the authorities several times, but to no avail,” said Ram Niwas, a local resident.

Anil Kaushik, a social activist from Narnaul, said Mahendragarh was the richest district in the state in terms of historical monuments and heritage sites, but half-hearted efforts were being made to renovate them. The district has full potential to be developed as a tourist hub.

Shyam Lal Punia, Deputy Commissioner, said all the projects included in the vision documents were separate from big projects already announced by the state government. “All officials concerned have been asked to execute the vision document in a time-bound manner,” he added.