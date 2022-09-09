Admission date extended till Sept 12

Chandigarh, September 8
The state government has extended till September 12 the deadline for admission to the second and third year academic session at all government, aided and private undergraduate and post-graduate colleges in the state. The admission portal has been reopened.
An official spokesperson said in view of the demand from various colleges, the Higher Education Department had reopened the admission portal for admission to the second and third year academic session at all colleges.
He said no extension would be provided after the last date and fee would be taken only through the offline mode.
