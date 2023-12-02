Admission legitimate only if uploaded on portal, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 1

Taking a serious note of the “lethargic” attitude of government schools towards updating the MIS (Management Information System) portal about teachers and students’ activities, the Department of Secondary Education has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) that no admission will be considered legitimate unless it is updated on the portal.

The department also made it clear that the portal would be the single source of information in respect of student strength for any kind of decision-making and disbursement of incentive, allocation of posts and budget, books, etc.

“Despite directions from time to time, many schools are not diligently adhering to the practice of updating the essential activities on the portal. The repercussions of such lapses are profound, as inaccurate data fails to reflect on the portal, thereby impending the accuracy of decision-making processes,” reads a communiqué from the office of the Director-General (Secondary Education) yesterday.

Sources say the portal caters to various school campus activities like fresh admission, withdrawal, SLC, SLC based re-admission, promotions, sections, subject, etc. It also provides tools to handle tasks related to schools and employees, including opening or closing schools, and assignment streams. For employees, the portal helps in maintaining their service and personal profile covering aspects like appointment, transfer, posting, promotion, reversion, suspension, dismissal and court orders, the sources said.

“It’s crucial that these actions are updated on the portal by the person issuing the orders through their login ID. However, it has been observed that many of these orders are not consistently updated by the authorities concerned. This creates a gap between the real situation and what’s shown on the portal. It is therefore directed that henceforth order-issuing authorities shall ensure the update of orders on portal before issuance of the same,” the communique stated. The department also warned the officials of action if the orders were not complied with.

