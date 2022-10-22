Admissions open again for UG courses till October 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Apparently in view of the poor response, the Higher Education Department has extended the last date for admission to the first year undergraduate courses in the government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in the state.

An order issued by the Director Higher Education said in view of the requests received from several colleges and students the online admission portal would be opened again for fresh registrations from October 19 to October 29.

However, physical open counselling would be done from October 19 to October 31. The late fee would be charged, the order said adding that there would be no further extension.