Admissions open at SIASTE

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 28

The registration process to get admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.A. B.Ed. (Four-year integrated programme) in three institutes of State Institute of Advanced Studies in Teacher Education (SIASTE) run by the state government in Jhajjar, Gurugram, and Kurukshetra has been started.

“Aspirants can register themselves on the website cee.ncert.govt.in. The closing date for registration is June 6, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 2,” said the SIASTE spokesperson.