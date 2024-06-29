Admn felicitates 70 staffers for peaceful poll conduct

Yamunanagar, June 28
The district administration honoured 70 officers and employees for performing their duty with sincerity during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. They were honoured by Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia at a programme organised by local Election Department in mini-secretariat, Jagadhri.
Congratulating them, the DC and the SP distributed appreciation letters to the selected 70 officers and employees. The DC said they had conducted the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner in Yamunanagar district.
“Hassle-free and without any hindrance election of the Lok Sabha was possible due to the cooperation of all officers and employees,” he said.
He also congratulated SP Ganga Ram Punia and his team as no complaint related to security at booths was reported in the district from anywhere.
