Admn felicitates 70 staffers for peaceful poll conduct

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 28

The district administration honoured 70 officers and employees for performing their duty with sincerity during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. They were honoured by Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia at a programme organised by local Election Department in mini-secretariat, Jagadhri.

Congratulating them, the DC and the SP distributed appreciation letters to the selected 70 officers and employees. The DC said they had conducted the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner in Yamunanagar district.

“Hassle-free and without any hindrance election of the Lok Sabha was possible due to the cooperation of all officers and employees,” he said.

He also congratulated SP Ganga Ram Punia and his team as no complaint related to security at booths was reported in the district from anywhere.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar