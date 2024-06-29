Admn, NGO unite to protect Kurukshetra’s green cover

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 28

The Kurukshetra District administration in collaboration with a non-government organisation (NGO) has decided to run special campaign to protect trees and improve greenery in the district.

The administration and the NGO will remove concrete around the trees, nails and wires from the trees and also initiate action against the illegal cutting of trees.

As per information, in its representation, NGO Green Earth had raised concerns with Kurukshetra DC regarding the felling of trees and other environmental issues, following which the ADC chaired a meeting on Thursday and decided to run a special campaign in the district. Executive member of Green Earth NGO Dr Naresh Bhardwaj said “For several years, we have been working to save trees in Kurukshetra. The National Green Tribunal in 2013 had ordered that the concrete surrounding the trees within one metre should be removed , but no attention was paid.”

“Directions have been issued to run a special campaign to remove concrete and banners from various sites. Officials have been directed to ensure that there should be no concretisation around trees,” said ADC Vaishali Sharma.

“There had been complaints regarding the cutting of trees, following which an FIR was lodged and notices have been issued to people to remove hoardings from trees. The NGO will help the administration in information and communication activities, conducting surveys and environmental protection matters,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra