Admn, NGO unite to protect Kurukshetra’s green cover

Kurukshetra, June 28
The Kurukshetra District administration in collaboration with a non-government organisation (NGO) has decided to run special campaign to protect trees and improve greenery in the district.
The administration and the NGO will remove concrete around the trees, nails and wires from the trees and also initiate action against the illegal cutting of trees.
As per information, in its representation, NGO Green Earth had raised concerns with Kurukshetra DC regarding the felling of trees and other environmental issues, following which the ADC chaired a meeting on Thursday and decided to run a special campaign in the district. Executive member of Green Earth NGO Dr Naresh Bhardwaj said “For several years, we have been working to save trees in Kurukshetra. The National Green Tribunal in 2013 had ordered that the concrete surrounding the trees within one metre should be removed , but no attention was paid.”
“Directions have been issued to run a special campaign to remove concrete and banners from various sites. Officials have been directed to ensure that there should be no concretisation around trees,” said ADC Vaishali Sharma.
“There had been complaints regarding the cutting of trees, following which an FIR was lodged and notices have been issued to people to remove hoardings from trees. The NGO will help the administration in information and communication activities, conducting surveys and environmental protection matters,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul