Nuh admn says no to ‘Jalabhishek yatra’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

While Right wing outfits, now supported by various Hindu saints, are out preparing for the resumption of the unfinished “Jalabhishek Yatra” on August 28, the Nuh authorities have denied permission to it, citing the forthcoming G20 meeting in the district in the first week of September.

It may be noted that the outfits have so far not even formally applied for this permission, but the district authorities have decided to “postpone” the yatra in the wake of the G20 meeting scheduled in one of the local resorts.

Speaking to The Tribune, a senior official said, “We will not allow this yatra on August 20, as it may again make the situation tense. Also, entire force will on duty for G20 in such a situation. Sparing force for the yatra will be difficult. This has to be postponed and it will not happen on August 28,” said the official. This has left outfits infuriated, who claim that the yatra will be of no relevance as the month of “shravan” will come to an end in August.

It may be noted that Right wing outfits, now joined by various Hindu saints, have been making public declarations of this yatra, saying it will be as grand as the one attacked in Nuh on July 31.

“Why do we need permission for visiting our temples? Does kawar yatra require any permission? They failed to keep us safe earlier. We will hold the yatra in all its grandeur,” said VHP state spokesperson Anurag Kulshreshta today. While initially the outfits had planned the symbolic resumption of the yatra, they later decided to make it grand “to show they were not scared”.

