Admn turns blind eye to mosquito breeding at plot

Hisar, June 11

A vacant plot of the Haryana Government has become a major source of inconvenience for the residents of Prem Nagar in Hisar. The land has been turned into a dumping ground by people, which has in turn become a breeding ground for snakes, mice and mosquitoes, posing a threat to the residents of nearby areas.

Ravinder Hooda, a resident of Prem Nagar near Kumhar Dharamshala, has written a letter to the district administration officials, demanding immediate repair of the broken wall which has opened up an entire piece of land towards their locality.

He said the broken wall was also being used as an illegal passageway.

“This piece of land has become a breeding ground for rodents, reptiles and insects that frequently enter our homes. With monsoon approaching, we will have to remain alert round the clock to keep an eye out for poisonous creatures entering our houses and threatening our families,” he said.

Hooda said the land was also being used by many people to dump trash and was a hotspot for drunkards. He also said he was prepared to repair the damaged part of the wall on his own but decided against it to avoid any legal repercussions, as the land belonged to the government.

Other residents and shopkeepers in the locality said they always have to be alert, especially during rains as snakes sneak into houses.

The wall crumbled about three years ago but the department concerned that was supposed to repair the wall has not taken the pain to re-erect it, which has become a problem for the residents.

An official of the Canal Department said they would write to the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) and request them to repair the wall as soon as possible.

