Adulteration: Deputy CM orders officials to take samples in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 5

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed to collect samples of milk products on a complaint of supply of adulterated ‘mawa’ in the city. He also directed that a mining official be chargesheeted and action be initiated against police officials for not fulfilling their duties properly in two separate complaints.

Dushyant on Saturday presided over the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting held at the mini-secretariat here. The Deputy CM resolved a total of nine complaints on the spot. He directed that a joint committee be constituted into three complaints.

In a complaint, Om Prakash of Joshi village alleged that some people have done illegal mining from the land and taken out 1.5-ft deep soil from there. A case was also registered against eight people but no action has been initiated against them. Following the complaint, the Deputy CM directed to chargesheet the guard of the Mining Department and also directed the Mining Officer to produce the report after inspecting the site.

On the complaint of Ambrish Kumar of Babbail Road, the Deputy CM directed the Police Department and food safety officers to collect 4-4 samples randomly and to check them from the laboratory and to produce the report of the samples in the next meeting.

On another complaint by Ashok of Nanhera village regarding border dispute with the farmers in UP, Dushyant directed the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issues after holding a meeting with DC, Shamli. He also said that work of laying pillars along the Yamuna river is underway to resolve the border dispute with adjoining Uttar Pradesh. Soon, this dispute would be resolved.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also directed the officials to resolve public grievances on priority basis. MLA Pramod Vij, Congress MLA Balbir Valmiki, Mayor Avneet Kaur and administrative officials were present during the meeting.

Reaches exporters’ meet 3 hrs late

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with the members of the Panipat Exporters’ Association in a hotel here. But he reached the venue three hours late due to which many exporters left the venue. Dushyant discussed the 75 per cent job reservation for Haryana youth in private industries and also took their suggestions on the reservation policy. He claimed that 900 industries and 40,000 youth have registered in support of this policy so far.