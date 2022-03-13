Adventure centre in Gurugram village soon

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 12

In a major boost to tourism, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today laid the foundation stone of Adventure Tourism Centre at Damdama village in Gurugram district and flagged off a two-day Haryana Aero Sports Carnival.

This Adventure Tourism Centre will be developed on 19 acres and for its development, Haryana Tourism Department has coordinated with Aero Club of India.

The CM said that infrastructure would be created for various adventure activities in which camping sites, airstrip for paramotors, aero sports activities, cafeteria and other activities will be included.

‘’Both roads leading to Bhondsi and Sohna and connecting with this Adventure Tourism Centre at Damdama will be widened so that tourists can reach here easily. To promote tourism at Damdama Lake, arrangements will be made to excavate this lake and keep water in it throughout the year,” said Khattar.

The CM said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote tourism. “The Haryana Government has a plan to open 1,000 nurseries in the state to motivate children to play from the very beginning. These nurseries will be established in the sports departments in government and private schools so that the children become physically and mentally strong.” —