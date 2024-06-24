After 10 days of torment, Gurugram sees restart of garbage collection

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 23

The door-to-door garbage collection system has started again in the Municipal Corporation area in Gurugram city on Sunday after a gap of about 10 days.

The fired hired for waste collection, Ecogreen, had stopped collecting waste on June 12, after which the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had terminated the company’s contract on June 14.

Gurugram MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger has claimed that the restart of waste collection has provided relief to local residents.

He said the newly authorised agency, Bimalraj Outsourcing Private Limited, had accelerated the door-to-door garbage collection system in all the 35 wards.

The company had also issued zone-wise complaint helpline numbers — 8826003518 (Zone 1), 8826003517 (Zone 2) 8826005275 (Zone 3) and 8826005285 (Zone 4). People can contact company representatives on these numbers if their garbage was not collected on a regular basis.

The MC Commissioner said under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP), sanitation work was being done on a war-footing to make area under its jurisdiction clean.

Now, in all the wards, employees were collecting garbage on the doorstep with the help of tractor-trailers, tippers and rickshaws.

On one hand, garbage was being collected directly from residents’ homes, on the other hand, vulnerable points that are prone to improper waste disposal were also being eliminated. The MC authorities were also cleaning city roads, streets, empty plots and other public places.

Banger said garbage was also being collected from secondary collection points and transported at a fast pace to the solid waste landfill at Bandhwari village.

He clarified that only Bimalraj Outsourcing Private Limited had been authorised by the corporation for door-to-door garbage collection, and no other firm or person was authorised for this work by the corporation.

The clarification has come amid reports that unauthorised persons were collecting garbage in some areas by charging extra money from the residents.

The MCG Commissioner appealed to the citizens to not litter garbage and throw it in the door-to-door collection vehicle that comes to their place.

“Throwing garbage here and there only makes the city dirty, due to which the residents had to face problems. While we all are working on a war-footing to make the city clean; the cooperation of local residents is crucial in achieving this objective,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Haryana Government had recently declared a Municipal Solid Waste Exigency in Gurugram under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in order to address the critical waste management issues.

Under this, the MCG had launched a Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP) to make the city clean around two weeks ago.

