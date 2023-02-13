After 14 years, Sainik School in Rewari gets own campus

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, February 12

The state’s second Sainik School here has finally got its campus in Gothra village after 14 years when its first batch started in a government building at Sector 4 in Rewari in 2009. Around 500 students are at present enrolled in the school.

Haryana’s first Sainik School was established in Kunjpura (Karnal) in 1961.

All offices of the school have been shifted to the new campus, while classes and hostel facilities will also start here within a week. At present, the campus does not have the facility of a girls’ hostel, swimming pool, volleyball and basketball court, hockey and football grounds, whereas the number of residential staff quarters is also much lesser than the employees.

“Around 50 per cent construction work of the school is still pending. Twenty-five residential quarters have been constructed, which will fulfil the requirement of merely the one-third staff and the remaining ones will have to reside in rented accommodation in nearby areas. At present, the students reside in makeshift rooms in Rao Tularam Stadium here, as the building in Sector 4 does not have a hostel facility,” said a school employee.

Col Soumyabrata Dhar, principal, Sainik School, said, “The shifting of the school to its own campus is good for the students who will now be able to avail good hostel and classroom facilities. A total of 16 girls are also studying in the school and a portion of the boys’ hostel has been separated for them. As far as inadequate residential quarters are concerned, a bus facility will be made available to ferry the employees residing in rental accommodations in Rewari city,” said the principal.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Rewari Chiranjeev Rao has raised objection to the shifting of Sainik School to the new campus despite not making available all facilities needed to run the school.

50% work yet to be completed