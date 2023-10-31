After 28 yrs, Saraswati Sugar Mills to start crushing operations on Oct 31

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, October 30

In a major relief to about 22,000 farmers (sugarcane producers), Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM), Yamunanagar, one of the largest sugar mills in the country, has decided to start sugarcane crushing operations on October 31 for the season 2023-24.

Normally, the SSM starts its crushing operation around November 20.

The SSM will start its crushing operation on October 31, after a gap of 28 years. The last crushing operation of the mill had commenced on October 31, 1995. Last year, the SSM started it on November 8.

“It’s good news that the SSM will start its crushing operation earlier than previous years, allowing the farmers to sow the wheat crop on time after harvesting their sugarcane crop,” said Satish Kumar, a farmer of Marwa village.

According to information, most of the 22,000 sugarcane producers of the command area of SSM, comprising the entire area of Yamunanagar district and parts of Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, sow the wheat crop in about 25,000 to 30,000 acres every year after harvesting the sugarcane crop.

DP Singh, senior vice-president of the SSM said this year, the mill management had fixed a target of 175 lakh quintals (crushing of sugarcane) against the actual crushing of 166 lakh quintals last year.

He said in the command area of the SSM, the sugarcane crop was grown in 96,000 acres this year against 97,000 acres in the previous year and the estimated cane production was assessed to the tune of 288 lakh quintals.

“The sugar mill will purchase the entire available cane from the assigned farmers without any hassle to them,” said DP Singh.

He appealed to the farmers not to sell their sugarcane crop on cheaper rates to jaggery units.

