After 34 days, service lanes opened at Singhu border

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 17

Providing relief to commuters, the Delhi Police today opened the service lanes to traffic at the Singhu border on the NH-44 after 34 days. However, the main flyover at the border is still closed with cemented barricades. It has been barricaded since February 13 due to the farmers’ protest.

In the first phase around 15 days ago, the Delhi Police had opened the single lanes of the service roads.

Besides, the Delhi Police opened the Auchandi-Ferozepur border (Sonepat-Delhi) in the Kharkhoda area 10 days ago.

The Singhu border on the NH-44 is the main entry point to the national capital and thousands of commuters pass through the border every day.

A large number of industrial units are operational in Kundli, Rai, Nathupur and adjoining areas where thousands of people are employed.

Ahead of the farmers’ protest, the Delhi Police had sealed the border with 10 to 12-layer barricading. The police had put up concrete barricades, containers, cemented walls and barbed wires at the border to stop the protesting farmers to enter the Capital.

However, the farmers did not reach the Singhu border as they were stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border.

The Delhi Police have gradually started opening the Shambhu border after the situation returned to normal on February 29.

Now, the police today opened both service lanes and removed the barricades.

Subhash Gupta, president, Kundli Industrial Association, said the opening of the service lanes at the Singhu border was big relief to commuters, daily wagers and industrialists.

“Delhi-based industrialists had shifted their industries to Kundli and adjoining regions of Sonepat district. Thousands of people are working in these industries, but they were harassed due to the sealing of the Singhu border. The Delhi Police should open the main flyover at the earliest for the smooth flow of traffic,” he added.

