After a year’s hiatus, Nahar stadium renovation to resume soon

Faridabad, March 17

The renovation project of the Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium is poised to resume soon, as the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has initiated the process of obtaining a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for it. This project was transferred to the FMDA from the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) earlier this year.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 222 crore and initially undertaken by the MCF, has been abandoned for over a year. It is expected to restart soon as the FMDA requires a new DPR divided into two phases.

An official said only 60 per cent of the work had been completed in the first phase, which primarily involved constructing new spectator stands to increase the seating capacity from 25,000 to 40,000. Although a significant portion of the civil work regarding the seating infrastructure remains incomplete, funds amounting to about Rs 123 crore have been allocated for the first phase.

The MCF had been awaiting the sanction of additional funds, approximately Rs 99 crore, to proceed with the second phase. This phase entails demolishing the old pavilion building of the stadium and erecting a new one, as per officials.

With no progress for several months due to the funds crisis, the state government recently decided to transfer the project to the FMDA. The FMDA, established in 2021 to execute major infrastructural projects in the city, has engaged a consultancy firm to prepare the DPR for the remaining work at the stadium, according to Ramesh Bagri, Chief Engineer (Infra), FMDA.

Bagri further said the work would commence after receiving formal approval from the state government. While it is anticipated that the budget might escalate, the exact funding requirements will be determined post the submission of the DPR.

Sources indicate that the project has missed multiple completion deadlines, including March 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, March 2023 and December 2023.

Opened in 1987, the stadium holds the credit for hosting as many as eight ODIs (One Day Internationals), in addition to hosting more than 50 matches of the Ranji and Deodhar trophies. The first ODI was played here in 1988, while the last one took place between India and England in 2006.

