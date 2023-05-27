After admn’s assurance, farmers delay agitation

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 26

Farmers demanding advancing date of procurement of sunflower seeds postponed their agitation after the local administration assured it would begin from Monday.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “At the meeting held on May 22, the farmers had given a clear warning to the government that they will launch an agitation from May 26, if the procurement is not started by May 25. Despite repeated requests and the ultimatum served, the government failed to start the procurement.”

“As per the call, the farmers from Kurukshetra, Ambala and other nearby districts had gathered to chalk out the strategy for the agitation, but it has been postponed after the assurance given by the local administration that the procurement will begin on Monday.”

“Harvesting of sunflower seeds has picked up but the government procurement agencies are yet to enter the market. We fail to understand the reason behind not advancing the procurement when the crop is ready. Following the assurance, the union has decided to wait till Monday evening and will hold another meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation,” he added.

Shahabad SDM Kapil Sharma said: “The farmers have been assured that the procurement will start from Monday. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth procurement so that the farmers don’t face any inconvenience.”