After attacking CM, Rohtak MP trains guns on Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 31

Having put Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his own party in the dock over the Pehrawar land row, BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma today launched a scathing attack on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda.

While interacting with mediapersons here today, Sharma accused the father-son duo of dividing society on caste lines and promoting corruption during the Congress regime from 2005 to 2014. They (Hoodas) were again preparing to grab power, but they would not succeed in their intention as the people know what had happened during the Congress regime. So, the people would now not support the Hoodas in any condition, he claimed.

Responding to a question on Pehrawar land row, Sharma said, “I do not want any credit in connection with the row. But I want that the state government should give the land back to Gaur Brahmin Society at the earliest. It should even chalk out a development plan to set up educational and health institutes over the land.”

Sharma had recently accused Khattar of violating the Constitutional oath taken by him at the time of his swearing-in. Referring to the Pehrawar land row, he said, “The oath specifically mentions that the Chief Minister will not have antipathy towards any section of society, but he has violated this oath. The Prime Minister’s Office should take cognisance of the matter, get it looked into and take action.”

Sharma said the CM was purposely delaying the handing over of a chunk of nearly 15 acres in Pehrawar village of Rohtak to the Gaur Brahmin Education Society.