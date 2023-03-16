After blaze, Yamunanagar hospital’s newborn care unit relocated

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 15

After the March 4 fire incident, the special newborn care unit (SNCU) has been shifted to the new building of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital here. The SNCU is

functional and six infants have been admitted there today.

After the incident, Dr Sonia Trikha, Director General, Health Services (DGHS), visited the the SNCU and other wards of the hospital on March 6. She had expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided there. The DGHS took a serious note of the negligence of the Health Department regarding the fire incident.

On her direction, the Principal Medical Officer of the hospital was replaced, with Dr Poonam Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent of the Jagadhri Civil Hospital being given the additional charge.

Dr Chaudhry said the SNCU had been shifted to the new building as the fire badly damaged the ward. “The SNCU was made functional in the new building of the hospital on Monday. Except dental and eye care wards, all other units have been shifted to the new building of the hospital for the convenience of the patients.”