After Chandigarh, Gurugram firm found supplying illicit liquor

Mahendragarh, February 9
After a Chandigarh bottling plant, now a Gurugram-based L-I licence holder private company has been allegedly found illegally supplying liquor to smugglers, who sold it at higher rates in other states after putting labels of popular brands and ‘defence’ on bottles.
Two directors of the company were arrested by the Mahendragarh police on Thursday. Sources said the directors landed in police net during the probe into the seizure of the 1,023 boxes of the illicit liquor case that surfaced on December 18 last year. Earlier, two owners of Chandigarh-based Sancheti Packaging Private Limited were arrested in the matter.
“Rajan Gandhi of Gurugram and Surendra of Kalanaur (Rohtak), both directors of Lake Forest Wine Private Limited, have been arrested after being found involved in the illicit trade. They had illegally been supplying over 20 boxes of liquor every day to the smugglers for the past over three years. The smugglers then put the labels of ‘defence’ and popular brands at a godown in Manesar. Thereafter, the liquor was supplied to various places of Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh.
A police official said it had also been found during investigation that Rajan and Surendra had been shown as directors in the papers, but were actually working as a supervisor and salesman in the company. It was done with the intention to avoid any action by the police and excise authorities against big fish involved in the offence, he added. — TNS
Trade was going on for three years
