After decade, Haryana Cabinet gives nod to Gurugram Metro extension

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 7

In what can be seen as a major development for the city, Gurugram is set to receive its first extension of the existing Metro line in a decade. Currently, the Metro line concludes at HUDA City Metro station, but the extension will connect it to Cyber City, covering 27 stations, including a spur line to the Dwarka Expressway.

The Union Cabinet today approved the extension of Metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram. The proposed expansion will span a distance of 28.5 km and is estimated to cost around Rs 5,450 crore. According to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 17 lakh people.

The entire project will be elevated and will include a spur line from Basai village for connectivity to the depot. The main line from HUDA City Centre to CyberHub, passing through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Palam Vihar, will cover 26.65 km, while the spur line from Basai village to the Dwarka Expressway will be 1.85 km long.

The project is planned to be completed within four years from the date of its sanction and will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC). HMRTC will be established as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle of the Central and Haryana governments once the sanction order is issued.

The new Metro line has been long-awaited and will bridge the gap between New Gurugram and Old Gurugram. It will have a total of 27 stations, connecting with the railway station and aiming to link with the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The story of Gurugram Metro stopped inexplicably at HUDA City Centre a decade ago because of politics, decision-making delays and administrative inefficiencies. Meanwhile, Noida Metro raced ahead ambitiously, adding new stops, connecting Greater Noida and planning two more phases. After multiple route changes over the years, the final Metro route will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 and CyberHub.