After Dushyant, JJP supremo Ajay faces protest in Bhiwani

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Bhiwani, April 9

In a series of protests, JJP supremo Ajay Singh Chautala faced the ire of farmer activists at Kungar village of Bhiwani district today. The JJP leader was forced to return from the village without holding a meeting.

The JJP chief had scheduled a programme at the village. As his cavalcade entered the village, the protesters, led by Rajesh Sihag, gathered at the entrance of the village. Carrying black flags, they said they would not let Ajay enter the village.

Staff members accompanying Ajay tried to argue with the protesters, but they did not budge from their stand. After 10 minutes of argument, Ajay came out of the vehicle, but went back immediately sensing the mood of the protesters. The cavalcade then turned back.

Sihag said Ajay had described the farmers’ stir as a “bimari” . “The stance and statement of Ajay Chautala was highly objectionable. We will not let him, or any JJP leader enter the village,” he said.

Vikram Mittal, an expert on farmers’ issues, said the farmers had deemed the stand of JJP leadership as a betrayal. “The JJP won 10 seats in the last Assembly poll against the BJP. It was evident when it joined hands with the BJP that it would meet this kind of fate during elections,” he said.

The farmers have been staging protests during public meetings of BJP leaders as well in Hisar and Fatehabad districts. JJP leader and former Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala, also faced their anger during his visit to Hisar.

Mother defends Dushyant

JJP MLA from Badhra Naina Chautala, mother of former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, came to his defence, stating that the farmers were upset with the BJP for blocking their way when they wanted to proceed to Delhi. “Chanay ke saath ghun pis jata hai,” she said. Dushyant was facing protest as he was in alliance with the BJP. “Dushyant did not have Agriculture or Home Ministry, and he was not a minister at the Centre. He worked for the welfare of farmers during his stay in the government,” she claimed.

Ajay undeterred

Ajay Chautala said if two persons out of a group of 50 were creating a ruckus, the media was portraying it as a protest. “You should see who the remaining 48 are supporting,” he said. “We honoured the dharma of coalition politics. We were even ready to leave all 10 seats with a condition to fulfil the promises made by the JJP to people,” he added.

Sihag resigns from party posts

Barwala JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag has tendered his resignation from the posts of the party. He had submitted his resignation to the party to relieve him from the duties as vice-president of the Haryana unit and incharge of Rohtak Lok Sabha. “I have personal reasons,” he stated.

