  • Haryana
After FD agent, wife held in Nuh post office scam

The couple allegedly duped victims of crores

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 17

After the arrest of post office agent Pawan Kalra, the police have also arrested his wife Anshu Kalra in the case of a scam worth crores of rupees at the Nuh post office. The police have taken Anshu on three-day remand.

According to the police, the husband and wife were both involved in the scam. Suspect Pawan was the agent of a fixed deposit (FD) scheme at the Nuh post office and his wife Anshu was the agent of a Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme. People’s savings worth crores of rupees were withdrawn fraudulently by the duo.

When people got to know about the scam and went to the post office, Pawan absconded with his family, after which the victims filed a police case. An FIR was registered at the Nuh City police station.

Apart from street vendors, rickshaw pullers, tea sellers, poor labourers, traders and employed people had got their FD, RD and other saving accounts opened through Pawan. After some time, Pawan stopped giving money to the people and allegedly embezzled crores of rupees by withdrawing the deposits with fake signatures.

The economic offence wing (EOW) of Nuh police had arrested Pawan on April 10. After four days of police remand, he was again taken on a three-day police remand. On Monday, his wife Anshu was also arrested from Palwal for involvement in the case.

“After her arrest, we have taken Anshu on a three-day police remand after producing her in a Nuh court. Further probe is underway,” said Sub-Inspector Jugal Kishor, the investigating officer.

