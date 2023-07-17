After four days, breach in Musepur village bundh plugged

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Kaithal, July 16

After working hard for four days, the Irrigation Department today plugged the 50-ft breach that had occurred in a bundh at Musepur village.

The plugging came as a major relief to the residents as well as the district administration. Two days ago, the authorities had plugged the 200-ft wide breach at Garhpur Tapu village.

Both breaches had occurred due to the high discharge of water in the Yamuna and the high current of water along with depth.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, SE Irrigation Sanjay Rahar, along with officials, had regularly monitored the work.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society has been providing food packets and water bottles to the people in need. Medical camps are being organised in the villages to monitor the health of people. Health of the livestock is also being monitored by the team members of the Animal Husbandry Department. Apart from providing fodder, the vaccination of livestock is being done, DC Anish Yadav added.

With the receding of water in the Ghaggar, the Kaithal administration has expedited the work to construct the Cheeka-Patiala road, which was washed away at various places.

#Kaithal #Karnal