After Gopal Kanda, Ranjeet Chautala backs Ashok Tanwar

Sirsa, April 15

Following the support from MLA Gopal Kanda in Sirsa, BJP leader Ashok Tanwar today received backing from former Rania MLA and BJP leader Ranjeet Singh Chautala on Monday. Ranjeet Singh campaigned with Ashok Tanwar in his Rania Assembly. Dr Ashok Tanwar, the BJP candidate from Sirsa parliamentary constituency, visited villages, including Mangala, Ottu, Rania, Keharwala, Kharian, and Panniwala Mota in the Rania Assembly segment on Monday along with Ranjeet Singh. Ranjeet Singh is contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

Ranjeet Singh appealed to the people of his constituency to make Dr Ashok Tanwar victorious. He said Tanwar is our comrade in the struggle. He has done many works for Rania while being an MP. Ranjeet exhorted voters to get united and ensure victory for Dr Ashok Tanwar. He said, “I am your companion and well-wisher. I will never leave your side in any situation.”

Earlier, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda from Sirsa, social worker Meenu Beniwal, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) chairman Aditya Devi Lal, former MLA Balkaur Singh and MP Sunita Duggal had also appealed to the voters to vote for Dr Ashok Tanwar.

Dr Ashok Tanwar, addressing rallies in villages, said today the dream of ‘Antyodaya’ (uplift of the last person) has been fulfilled in the country. Free grains are being given to 80 crore people of the country today. Tanwar said earlier, people had to go to offices for government facilities and schemes, but today more than 684 government services and schemes had been made online. He said in the 10-year tenure, the Central government had undertaken so many development works, which couldn’t be counted. Similarly, decisions such as the construction of Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, which seemed impossible, were also taken during the tenure of Modi government.

