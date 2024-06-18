After Lok Sabha poll, SKM back in action

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 17

After the Lok Sabha polls, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits that had spearheaded the agitation against the Centre’s now-withdrawn farm laws three years ago, is back in action.

It has decided to hold a meeting of its national executive in Delhi on July 10 not only to review the results of its movement against the BJP across the country in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls but also to decide the next course of action for mounting pressure on the NDA government to fulfil its promises.

The meeting is likely to be attended by the SKM’s national-level leaders, including Hannan Mollah, Dr Darshan Pal, Jogender Singh Ugrahan, Rakesh Tikait, Dr Ashok Dhawle, Amra Ram, Raja Ram Singh, Tajender Virk, Dr Sunilam, Medha Patkar, Avik Saha, Raminder Patiala and Buta Singh Burjgil.

“At the meeting, there will be a detailed review of the just-concluded polls and its outcome in various states, besides resuming its agitation against the NDA government, which promised to fulfil the SKM’s various demands on December 9, 2021, after the repeal of the three farm laws, but these promises are still lying unfulfilled. At the meeting, the next course of action will be decided to get the promises materialised,” said Inderjit Singh, a senior leader of the SKM, Haryana, and national vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

He said the form of agitation was changed before the Lok Sabha polls with a decision to expose the BJP and its allies among the masses in the elections by conducting campaigns in all states. The move disturbed the BJP’s applecart in the elections in many states as its candidates had to face the wrath of the farmers during their canvassing at several places. Even, two farm leaders — Amra Ram and Raja Ram Singh— were elected MPs in the elections, he added.

“Such campaigns also worked to ensure the defeat of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni on the Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) seat where a vehicle belonging to him mowed down five persons, including four farmers, while they had gathered to protest against the now-repealed farm laws,” said Singh, adding that the SKM was waiting for the formation of the new government before deciding its next course of action.

The SKM leader claimed the then Union Government had promised them of giving legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, withdrawal of electricity amendment Bill, freedom from debt, justice to Lakhimpur Kheri victims etc but it didn’t fulfil the promises and even backed out of it, forcing the SKM to give a call to oppose, expose and punish the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

