After loss, Ranjit Singh to reveal ‘traitors’ to party leadership

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 10

The internal strife within the BJP came out into the open as Energy Minister Ranjit Singh lost the Lok Sabha poll from Hisar seat. He alleged that some people betrayed him in the election.

Audio that went viral In an audio which went viral on social media, a caller identifying himself as Ranjit Singh — while talking to a supporter — named four leaders — Kuldeep Bishnoi, his aide Randhir Panihar, Capt Abhimanyu and Subhash Barala as those who harmed the prospects of the party. The caller is heard saying that he will not forgive them. Another person also agreed with the caller stating that these people had betrayed them. Randhir Panihar stated that he and Kuldeep Bishnoi worked hard for Ranjit Singh. “Had we not worked for him, he would have trailed by a bigger margin,” he claimed. While Capt Abhimanyu refused to react, Barala’s personal assistant said he was busy in a meeting.

Addressing a press conference here today, Singh said that he would write the names of Jaichands (those who betrayed him) to the party high command and the Home Minister. “There have always been Jaichands in Hindustan but in the end, they have to bite the dust,” he stated.

Though when asked about the viral audio in which a caller, Ranjit Singh, named four leaders, Singh refused to own it stating that he was not aware of it.

“I am here in front of you and ready to answer questions,” he stated, ducking questions about the viral audio. When specifically asked about the four leaders named in the viral audio, he reiterated that he would write everything in a letter to the high command, but will not disclose anything to the media.

Addressing party workers, Ranjit Singh also stated that he lost the election due to some factors and the BJP leadership was aware of everything.

Singh faced surprising drubbing in six of the nine Assembly segments in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency which led to his defeat by about 63,381 votes to the Congress’ Jai Prakash.

