After LS setback in state, BJP on backfoot: Selja

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 14

Sirsa Lok Sabha MP-elect Kumari Selja said after the setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP state government was now on the back foot. The government was reversing all anti-people decisions it made one by one. However, the people of the state would no longer be deceived by them and were fully committed to forming a Congress government in October.

She also urged party workers and leaders to stay united and increase their strength over the next four months to bring the Congress to power in the upcoming Assembly elections with a big victory. She was addressing supporters and workers of the Kalanwali and Dabwali Assembly constituencies after being elected as an MP, on Friday.

Kumari Selja said as soon as the BJP assumed power in the state in 2014, it established a record of making anti-people decisions. Whenever the people of the state raised their voices against the government’s decisions, attempts were made to suppress them using the police force. Employees were jailed, village heads injured, farmers arrested and attempts were made to deprive labourers, scheduled castes and backward classes of their rights.

Selja said, “The brave people of the state endured these oppressions one after another and waited for the right time to oust the government from power. Now that the BJP’s sins had accumulated, the people had shown their intentions by voting more for the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Kumari Selja said the same BJP government halted land registries in the state. To prevent common people from buying agricultural land, it imposed heavy rules. Dreams of people wanting to build homes in cities were crushed as their homes were declared illegal. The state government vowed not to regularise new colonies. Selja said, “In 10 years, all wrong policies imposed by the BJP on the people are now being retracted. One day, they talk about regularising the colonies and on another, they reopen registries. On some days, they announce new hospitals or set up camps to correct PPP and property IDs,” she said.

Selja said the people of the state would not forget the suffering of the last 10 years. Without falling for any of the BJP’s deceptions, people would teach the state government a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring that the BJP did not even cross double digits, she said.

#BJP #Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa