After mahapanchayat's threat, Sandeep Singh to unfurl Tricolour in his constituency

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

After Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat at Jhajjar resolved not to let Minister Sandeep Singh unfurl Tricolour in any of the districts of the state on January 26, the state government today allotted him his constituency Pehowa (Kurukshetra) to lead Republic Day celebrations there.

After the woman athletics coach levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, the Chandigarh police booked him for molestation on December 31, 2022. The probe in the matter is underway. Singh surrendered his sports portfolio after the FIR was lodged, and is now holding only the Printing and Stationery portfolio.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the Republic Day function in Jagadhri (Yamunanagar), and Governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the national flag at Thanesar (Kurukshetra).

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be the chief guest in Hisar, Home Minister Anil Vij would be visiting Ambala City and Minister of State for Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare OP Yadav will unfurl Tricolour in Bhiwani. Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal will be the chief guest in Faridabad and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak will attend the celebrations in Fatehabad.

Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar will preside over events in Gurugram, Kaithal and Karnal, respectively.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma will be the event chief guest in Nuh, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh will be attending a function in Panipat and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda will unfurl the flag at an event in Rohtak.