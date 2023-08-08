After Manipur, now Nuh law agencies seek ID verification

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, August 7

After Manipur, now Nuh law agencies have recommended the ID verification of around 2,000 migrants living in the place.A day after the police arrested two Rohingya in connection with the Nuh violence, probe reportedly revealed that many accused in clashes were alleged illegal immigrants from Myanmar who had managed to procure illegal IDs from Assam and Bengal and had put up their settlements in Nuh.

The groups allegedly were rioters available on rent and had links with Delhi riots too.

“The IDs need to be verified and then they need to be dealt with legally. These people are exploited for being allowed to live here. They are either bought or forced to join the mobsters and we have even got reports of exploitation of their women by locals here. The Ids need to be verified and action needs to be taken,” said SP Nuh Narender Birjaniya.

Highly placed sources in Intelligence agencies said a recommendation had been made to remove these “immigrants” from Nuh and be settled if required in areas like Fatehabad. Meanwhile, the Nuh police have also started 24-hour drone surveillance of the Aravalli hills to trace the accused at large and get corroborative evidence.

“We are combing the areas and now drones are also on the job. We will elaborate on investigation details after a few days,” added Birjaniya. The police have so far nabbed around 200 accused in the 56 FIRs registered so far.

The curfew in Nuh was relaxed for about four hours and both SP and DC Dhirender Khadgata took to roads, urging markets to open. Peace meetings were held with sarpanches who were once again urged to get the accused youth to surrender.

“It will be way easier if they surrender rather than we catch them,” said SP.

#Manipur #Nuh