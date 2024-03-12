After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 11

In a major development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Charuni, chief Gurnam Singh Charuni today announced his return to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) after a meeting with its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. Gurnam also announced that his union would actively participate in the call for a mahapanchayat given by the SKM in Delhi on March 14.

To assemble at Ganaur The office-bearers of the union will make all efforts to coordinate and motivate activists to show the farmers’ strength to the Central Government. Activists will assemble at Ganaur vegetable market before moving towards Delhi for attending mahapanchayat. — Gurnam Singh Charuni, Chief, BKU(Charuni)

Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “In a process to unite farmer leaders and unions, the SKM has assigned me the duty to meet Gurnam Singh and bring him back to the morcha. For the future of farmers and the kind of unity we need, he (Gurnam) has given his consent. His union will participate in the mahapanchayat to be held in Delhi. He will get all due respect in the morcha.”

Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “Rajewal is like a big brother to us. We are grateful that he came with the proposal to work together for the future of farmers. It has been decided that we will work together and fight the next agitation unitedly. The SKM has given a call for a mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.”

“The office-bearers of the union in Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan will make all efforts to coordinate and motivate activists to show the farmers’ strength to the Central Government. Activists will assemble at Ganaur vegetable market and then move towards Delhi for attending the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground,” he said.

Charuni said, “I have decided to rejoin the SKM. As part of our efforts to form a joint committee to lead the ongoing farmers’ agitation, we held meetings with leaders of the SKM, SKM (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). Although there has been no positive response from the SKM (Non-political) and KMM, the SKM has come forward to fight unitedly for the pending demands of farmers.”

