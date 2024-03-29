After Naveen, ex-minister Savitri Jindal joins BJP

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 28
Former minister and two-time Congress MLA from Hisar Savitri Jindal joined the BJP with former mayor Shakuntala Rajliwal and other family members and aides at a function here today.
Savitri’s son Naveen has already joined the BJP and is the party’s candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.
“When the political leaders have been slugging it out to grab power, there is no such tussle in the BJP, where the leaders are always ready to sacrifice any post for each other,” she claimed.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the prominent leaders of the party are shrinking away to join the electoral fray.
While inaugurating the BJP’s election office in Hisar, he said the big leaders want that some other faces should be asked to contest the elections. “A churning is going on in the Congress party on the issue of fielding candidates. The main leaders don’t want to contest the election,” Saini said.
He claimed that Haryana’s BJP government has brought in a policy of transparency in the recruitment of government jobs under the former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “Once, even I went to him with a recommendation slip, but the CM refused to entertain it saying that the recruitments are made fairly,” he said. adding that the BJP-led government in Haryana and at Centre has scripted a new chapter of development.
Former CM Khattar, who is also a BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, said that the BJP is a party of selfless leaders. Apparently targeting the Congress for factionalism, Khattar said that he requested Saini and it took him two days to persuade him to accept the responsibility as the CM.
“There are instances of tussle in political parties for chairs and sometimes the chairs get broken in this tussle. However, when it comes to the responsibility of contesting polls, the Congress leaders are shying away,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...