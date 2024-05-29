After NGT rap, Gurugram MC speeds up legacy waste disposal at Bandhwari

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 28

After facing flak from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) a number of times in the past few months, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has accelerated the pace of process to dispose of legacy waste that has accumulated at the Bandhwari landfill over the past few years.

MC Additional Commissioner Balpreet Singh, who is also supervising the work of waste disposal, revealed that 4.88 metric tonnes (MT) of waste was processed from January to March this year. Another 4.19 metric tonnes of garbage was processed from April 1 to May 13, he stated.

Meanwhile, as per a report submitted before the NGT, the MC has claimed that 16.50 metric tonnes of waste was processed from January 2023 to December 2023, after which the work was speeded up to clear the backlog of legacy waste.

According to the MC, in January 2023, it was assessed that there were 30.43 metric tonnes of waste. Till May 13 this year, 8.02 metric tonnes of fresh waste reached the plant. Thus, out of the total 38.45 metric tonnes of waste that got accumulated at the landfill, 25.57 metric tonnes had been processed in 2023 and 2024 so far.

Now, the Bandhwari landfill site has 12.88 metric tonnes of waste and 3.48 metric tonnes of fresh waste is expected to arrive by December, an MC official stated.

The civic body claimed that the 16.36 metric tonnes of waste would be disposed of by the end of this year. “We will be completely free of legacy waste by December 31,” the MC official said.

It may be mentioned that in the plant, the waste is processed through trommels. The Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), compost and inert are extracted from the waste after processing it. The RDF is sent to cement manufacturing plants, while the compost is used in fields by the farmers of nearby villages.

On the other hand, the MC had recently given reasons for the accumulation of waste at Bandhwari landfill site, claiming bulk waste generators were not undertaking the work of processing waste, leading to the dumping of more waste at Bandhwari landfill site.

The MCG has issued challans to at least 25 bulk waste generators and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them in the current year.

Further, efforts were in progress to register bulk waste generators to get an overall idea of waste generation and disposal by these units.

