After PHED claims samples from STPs’ passed test, complainant raises eyebrows

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, May 14

After the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) claimed that the samples from four sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the Nasai Ji road, Kaluwas and Kharkara villages in the district contained extraneous matter within permissible limits, the complainant has questioned the process.

The local PHED office had recently submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with a complaint, alleging that untreated water was being released by the STPs in the open was leading to the contamination of groundwater.

As per the report, the samples of water taken from the tubewells of various villages in the district and canal-based water works have also been found fit for drinking.

The PHED authorities have now urged the NGT to direct the Haryana State Pollution Control board (HSPCB) to withdraw the prosecution and not impose environmental compensation on it.

Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village had claimed that the sewage from various STPs was being discharged on to hundreds of acres of the dried-up Sahabi riverbed near Kharkhara and Khaliawas on the Delhi-Jaipur NH.

“The consequent waterlogging has led to contamination of groundwater. The stagnated dirty water has also destroyed trees and other vegetation in the area. It will also render the land infertile if preventive action is not taken. Residents of Kharkhara, Khaliawas, Bhatsana, Tatarroop, Nikhri, Masani, Rasgan, Dungerwas, Titherpur, Alawalpur and Dharuhera areas that are located near the site have become vulnerable to water-borne diseases,” he claimed.

Yadav said the case had been pending before the NGT for over 1.5 years. “Samples of the STPs had been taken multiple times. The samples were found exceeding permissible limits last year and the HSPCB had also slapped environmental compensation on the PHED for that,” he added.

“The fresh samples were not taken in my presence, so I will re-approach the NGT for re-sampling as the water accumulated at the Sahabi river area still seems to be dirty and it emanates a foul smell. I will also request the NGT to direct local officials of the HSPCB to inspect the area again,” he added.

Neither HSPCB Regional Officer Harish Sharma nor PHED Executive Engineer Ravinder could be contacted despite repeated attempts to get their comments.

‘WITHDRAW PROSECUTION’

The PHED has urged the National Green Tribunal to direct the pollution control board to withdraw the prosecution and not impose compensation on it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rewari